Dragons continue tallying wins

With the postseason just around the corner, the Cameron High School Dragon Golf Team continues building momentum ahead of the district tournament.

The Dragons toppled Lawson last Tuesday by more than 30 strokes with sophomore Brady Stice leading the way after shooting 36 over nine holes. Stice was the top finisher Tuesday, but senior Tucker Hermanson was not far behind after shooting a 39. Freshman Keaton Koechner finished third among Cameron competitors and fifth overall after shooting a 55, followed by junior Callen Curtis’ 57 and senior Eddie Willits’ 61.