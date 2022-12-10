Home / Home
Dragons down Odessa for first win during Husker Classic opener

Sat, 12/10/2022 - 11:10am admin
Jimmy Potts

After a tumultuous start to the 2022 season, the Cameron High School Dragon Basketball Team may have found its footing after defeating Odessa in the opening round of the Husker Classic in Higginsville. 

The Dragons edged the Bulldogs 60-55 and will next face Richmond Thursday in the semifinals. If the Dragons advance, they will face the winner of Wednesday’s featured match of Hogan Prep vs. Higginsville in the 5:30 p.m. Saturday championship game. If they do not advance, they face the loser of that matchup in the 2:30 p.m. consolation game. 

Before Tuesday, the Dragons were winless after opening the season with a 68-39 loss to Macon before the Thanksgiving break, then fell in a nailbiter to West Platte last Wednesday. Last Friday, the Dragons dropped to 0-3 after a 54-11 loss to Clinton County rival Plattsburg. 

