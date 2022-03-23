Home / Sports / Dragons down upstart Penney 11-2 for first win

Dragons down upstart Penney 11-2 for first win

Wed, 03/23/2022 - 11:09am admin

HAMILTON — Rain did not dampen the Cameron High School Dragon Baseball Team’s offensive fireworks during an 11-2 victory over Penney High School. 

Thirteen strikeouts over five innings by CHS Junior Graden Hammond, and a four-RBI debut by freshman second baseman Gannon Hamilton lifted the Dragons to their first victory in last Monday’s season opener. 

“It’s something to build off. [Hammond] pitched five solid innings. And anytime you have a pitcher go five and strikeout 13, obviously you’re going to have a chance to win that ballgame,” Cameron coach Justin Simpson said. “We had young guys stepping up at the plate, defensively. It’s always a good feeling. We are young too, but a lot of our core from last year are back.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media