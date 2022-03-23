Dragons down upstart Penney 11-2 for first win

HAMILTON — Rain did not dampen the Cameron High School Dragon Baseball Team’s offensive fireworks during an 11-2 victory over Penney High School.

Thirteen strikeouts over five innings by CHS Junior Graden Hammond, and a four-RBI debut by freshman second baseman Gannon Hamilton lifted the Dragons to their first victory in last Monday’s season opener.

“It’s something to build off. [Hammond] pitched five solid innings. And anytime you have a pitcher go five and strikeout 13, obviously you’re going to have a chance to win that ballgame,” Cameron coach Justin Simpson said. “We had young guys stepping up at the plate, defensively. It’s always a good feeling. We are young too, but a lot of our core from last year are back.”