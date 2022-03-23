Home / Home
Cameron High School junior pitcher Graden Hammond picks up one of 13 strikeouts during the first inning of Monday’s season opener one the road against Penney High School.

Dragons down upstart Penney 11-2 for first win

Wed, 03/23/2022 - 11:12am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

HAMILTON — Rain did not dampen the Cameron High School Dragon Baseball Team’s offensive fireworks during an 11-2 victory over Penney High School. 

Thirteen strikeouts over five innings by CHS Junior Graden Hammond, and a four-RBI debut by freshman second baseman Gannon Hamilton lifted the Dragons to their first victory in last Monday’s season opener. 

“It’s something to build off. [Hammond] pitched five solid innings. And anytime you have a pitcher go five and strikeout 13, obviously you’re going to have a chance to win that ballgame,” Cameron coach Justin Simpson said. “We had young guys stepping up at the plate, defensively. It’s always a good feeling. We are young too, but a lot of our core from last year are back.”

