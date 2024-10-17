DRAGONS DRUB LAFAYETTE 48-6 IN HOMECOMING ROUT

DRAGONS TAKE HOMECOMING WIN OVER IRISH 48-6

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

CAMERON—Cameron football coach Wes Bell understands just how hard it is to build a successful football program.

There’s changing the culture, molding attitudes, teaching and committing to a “process” of discipline, poise, and execution.

Great coaches use the summer program to get stronger and build muscle mass, flexibility and quickness, infuse habit structures, and repeat, repeat, repeat.

You get up, go to work, and “rise and grind”.

Coming into this year’s Homecoming game at 0-6, with alumni, and great teams of the past honored all over the place, a couple of things happened.

Injured players returned at 100%. While still beset by penalty issues, there was a moment just after falling behind 6-0 to Lafayette, where the game “slowed down” for the Dragons.

Your momma always said,”If you just work hard, your payday will come”.

Rise and grind turned to Ground and Pound.

It was time to get paid.

Cameron boat-raced the Irish 48-6 after falling behind 6-0, and they did it with quarterback Reid Smith back under center, allowing Chase Bell to play sometime tight end, sometime “Derek Henry” impersonator, and for Hudson Lodder, who dutifully took more than 30-carries into the line Friday, quickly wearing down, and imposing their will on the Irish, who fell to 2-5 on the season.

Lafayette put together an initial twelve play, 75-yard drive, cashing a 13-yard run by Elias Chapin to take the lead 6-0.

After a five play drive stalled at the 48-yard line, thwarted by a block below the waste penalty that backed up Cameron to 3rd and 16, Lafayette went three and out, with Jake Vanderslice putting a “how do you do” smackdown on Chapin, leading to a punt.

Cameron went to work, with Talan Eddins capping a 5-play 71-yard touchdown run, following a 29-yard jailbreak run by Gage Jones called back for holding, putting the Dragons up 7-6.

Carter Flick was the next to score, putting up 10-plays and 59-yards, capped by a 24-yard inside counter play for the touchdown and a 14-6 lead.

Carrying that lead into halftime, where the Dragon marching band performed their “Deck of Cards” halftime show, the Dragons drew a straight flush in the second half in an offensive explosion that began on the Cameron 21, matriculated the ball 29 yards to the Lafayette 40, all of it under the arm of Lodder who had the first 29 yards of the series, and then changed up by giving the ball to Bell, who rumbled straight ahead for -yard touchdown run.

The rout was on.

On the ensuing kickoff, the ball squibbed about twenty yards before being muffed and recovered by Miles Trussell at the Lafayette 38.

Lodder got a “payoff” run, blasting through the Lafayette defense for a 23-yard run, before Flick added his second touchdown of the night for 16-yards, tightroping down the sideline the last ten yards into the end zone.

Leading 28-6, the word “domination” began to occur to the Dragons, as they imposed their will on a tired, and beat up Irish squad.

Touchdowns from Eddins from 3-yards, and Bell, one for the viral reels with an 11-yard run, which resulted in a a massive collision where Bell “trucked” a small and unwise Irish defender trying to deny him the end zone.

Flick added another touchdown to get to the final score of 48-6.

The Dragons also forced four fumbles and two interceptions against the Irish doing unto the Irish what had been done to the Dragons in the last two games…turning over the ball and capitalizing.

Coach Bell’s defense was unleashed for the final three quarters, with seven tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks.

Cameron travels to Benton, who lost 57-0 Friday night to Pius X, and incidentally, sits 1-6 on the year following a significant beating at the hands of Lafayette a week ago.

Rise and grind…Friday was “time to get paid” for all the hard work of the last five months.