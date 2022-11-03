Dragons end season 4-6 after 49-6 district loss to St. Pius X

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cameron High School Dragon Football Team’s season came to a sudden end after falling to consecutive state runner-up St. Pius X 49-6 in the opening round of the Class 3 District 8 Tournament.

For the second consecutive season, the Dragons ended their year in Kansas City thanks to the St. Pius X Warriors, who will next face Maryville in the district semifinals Friday.

“They mauled us on both sides of the football. [St. Pius X] showed up. They understand what it’s like to be one-and-done. In this scenario, in this situation, we’re not there quite yet to match their intensity and that physicality,” Cameron coach Wes Bell said. “I tip my hat to them. I wish them the best of luck next weekend. We have to move on. I told the kids ... ‘You’ve never been through an offseason with me.’ If they want to change the program, change the culture, they’re going to get it done with me. You’re either going to get on board or they will get left behind. The train is only going to move in one direction.”

Heading into Friday, the Dragons seemed headed in the right direction riding a three-game win streak with their latest coming on a defensive domination of Marshall. Last Friday, the Dragons hit a roadblock on their first offensive series and could not recover in time to make the game competitive.

“We came into this game with a full head of steam. When the game started, we dialed back and started getting the score ran up on us,” senior running back Kaydan Brown said.