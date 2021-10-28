Dragons face tough NEKC rematch in playoff opener

While the prospect of facing a team the Cameron High school Football Team previously defeated 34-0 may seem promising, Coach Jeff Wallace believes his team may have a tougher challenge ahead In Northeast Kansas City.

Wallace’s conservative outlook on Friday’s playoff opener comes following a 30-0 shutout suffered at the hands of Marshall, which may have left Cameron with a few holes to fill due to injuries and few players capable of filling them.

“We know what they’re going to do. We understand all of that. We’re going to end up playing this with a bunch that we had in the first game that we’re not going to have for this game,” Wallace said. “We’re going to figure out who’s healthy and we’re going to get something put together. That’s for sure.”