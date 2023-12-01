Dragons fall to East Buchanan, 58-37, host state semifinalist next

After picking up their first victory under new Coach Caleb Hundly, the Cameron Dragons received their second loss Tuesday 58-37 to East Buchanan.

Despite the early struggles, Hundly remains confident in his team after they overcame an early deficit Tuesday to take a 15-14 lead at halftime, but faltered in the second half.

“The first half was good. It was about how we wanted it to go. We kept it within reach,” Hundly said. “With West Platte, it was the same thing. We played well in the first half, but it’s the second half that killed us. Turnovers have been a killer for us.”

Following a docile first quater, the Dragons rallied behind a 10-point second quarter from forward Will Gibson. Senior center Drew Thogmartin capped off the rally by giving Cameron the lead on a jumper from outside the paint, and a slam dunk to put the Dragons ahead 15-14, only for the Bulldogs to derail them in the second half by capitalizing on Cameron turnovers.

“It comes with inexperience. It comes at the beginning of the season. We have to see how quickly we can grow, and start taking care of the ball. If we start taking care of the ball, we can hang with those teams,” Hundley said.

After a double-digit performance in the first half, the Bulldogs held Gibson to just 5 points in the second half while Thogmartin accounted for a pair of free-throws. Similar to Cameron’s stats, East Buchanan did not have a true standout performer with sophomore forward Clark Scott scoring a team-leading 12 points while junior guard Aiden Smith accounted for 11 points.

With the loss, the Dragons fall to 1-2. They host state semifinalist Plattsburg Tuesday, then head to Higginsville next week for the Husker Classic Basketball Tournament.

With Midland Empire Conference play not beginning until 2024, Hundly said he will spend the next few weeks trying to give the Dragons more game-like situations in practice in order to build consistency and reduce turnovers.

“It’s all on me as a coach. I’ve got to find ways in practice that give them experience. It’s not on them. They’re new to varsity. It’s a faster game, and that’s starting to show with the turnovers we’ve had,” Hundly said. “It’s the speed of the game. The more games we play, the more experience they will get and the more they will understand the speed of the game. As a coach, in practice, I have to find the best ways to simulate the best I can.”