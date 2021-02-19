Dragons fall to Northland Christian 58-43

The Cameron High School Dragon Basketball Team continues showing glimpses of greatness despite remaining winless after two games following last Thursday’s 58-43 loss to Northland Christian.

The Dragons held their own early, but could not overcome a size disadvantage in the paint as they allowed the Northland Christian Eagles enough second-chance opportunities to pull away and hand Cameron their second loss of the 2020-2021 season.

“We did some good things. We just had way too many turnovers and those turnovers came in bunches,” Cameron coach Mark Gordon said. “… We took the lead, but we had turnovers turn into a lot of layups and we lost it quickly. We have to learn to calm the storm. If we have a turnover, then we can’t let it lead to two, three or four.”

Sophomore standout forward Daylin Cruickshank lifted the Dragons to an early lead on a jumper and a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, then junior forward Ty Speer, who scored a team-leading 16 points, kept the Dragons’ momentum going with a trio of close-range baskets. Second quarter turnovers gave Northland Christian a 6-point advantage going into halftime and allowed them to completely take control by the third quarter.

The Dragons were originally schedule to face East Buchanan Tuesday, but played them last Tuesday due to COVID-19 quarantines forcing school officials to move the game up a week.

“If we knock out the turnovers, we would be able to stick with anyone. We’re developing. We’re really sophomore heavy,” junior guard Ian Riley said.