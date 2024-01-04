Dragons fall short after second-half rally

HAMILTON — The Cameron High School Dragon Basketball Team will look to regroup during the Christmas break after falling to 59-50.

With the start of Midland Empire Conference play just around the corner, Cameron will look to build a bit of momentum at a few holiday showcases, but Coach Caleb Hundley hopes to spend much of their off-time developing consistency before facing off against some of the toughest teams in the Show-Me State.

“I felt like we were settling for 3’s. Kind of living and dying by the 3. The boys had a great practice (last Wednesday) and only one practice from Tuesday to today,” Hundley said. “We came out with the mind-set that we were going to attack the basket on offense. Get to the basket and look for shots that way. I thought we did a good job doing that. We started off the game not so hot, but from the second quater to the fourth quater - we won those three quarters. We have got to come out better to start. We dug ourselves out of a hole being down 15-0, and we had to dig ourselves out the rest of the game.

After only 5 points of production in the first quarter, Cameron found its footing in the second with junior guards Tristan Whitaker and Braeden Hamilton scoring 10 of the Dragons 12 second quarter points . Whitaker stayed hot in the second half, pulling the Dragons within 4 points of Penney while scoring a team-leading 22 points, but that was as close to victory as Cameron would get as the Penney Hornets held on for the win.

The Dragons face Ewing Kaufman at the 12 Courts of Christmas showcase at Hyvee Arena, formerly Kemper Arena. Tip off is at 5:45 p.m.