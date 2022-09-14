Dragons fall to St. Pius X 45-6, face arch-rival Chillothe Friday

The Cameron High School Dragon Football Team opened Midland Empire Conference play with a loss last Friday after falling to the St. Pius X Warriors 45-6.

With multiple St. Pius X Warriors accurately calling out Cameron’s plays from the sideline, and loading the box in anticipation of the run, predictability may have played a factor in last Friday’s loss with the Dragons only able to muster a little more than 100 yards of offense.

“They are better than us, right now. I’m not going to hide that. They have a great program and great kids. They didn’t even have their best player tonight. We did a couple of things, and had a couple of turnovers that gave them a couple of touchdowns ... I was proud of our kids in the first half,” Cameron coach Wes Bell said.

Although taking the loss, there were some positive takeaways from last Friday. The Dragons’ defense kept the Warriors off of the scoreboard until late in the first quarter, when St. Pius X senior quarterback Brayden McPhee found his receiver on a short TD pass. After recovering a fumble on a botched Cameron pitch, and returning it 25 yards for a touchdown, the Warriors extended their lead to 14-0. Cameron briefly made it a two-score game when junior linebacker Kenton Gates, who also tallied a pair of sacks in the losing effort, returned an interception for a 58-yard TD. The score was the first allowed by the Warriors this season, but it was not enough to shift momentum in Cameron’s favor.

“I told the kids at the half, ‘[St. Pius X] is going to come out and give us everything they got. They’re not stoked they’re in a game with us to start the third quarter.’ Our kids played hard, but gosh-dang you’d like to see them play all four quarters,” Bell said.

The Dragons will face arch-rival Chillicothe this Friday on the road. After snapping a 14-year losing streak in 2020 to the Hornets, Chillicothe reasserted their dominance in 2021 with a 48-7 victory while racking up more than 350 yards rushing. The Hornets enter Friday’s grudge-match with a 1-2 record after demolishing Marshall 42-7 to open the season, then fell to perennial powerhouse Kirksville the following week 40-14 and then suffered a 45-14 loss to Maryville last Friday. With Cameron’s last victory over Chillicothe coming on the road, they hope to repeat history Sept. 16 at Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium.

“It’s not about Pius. It’s not about Chili or Maryville. I know it’s a cliche in coaching, but we need to come out every day and focus on our own execution. It doesn’t really matter who’s out here,” Bell said. “We’re still not playing as efficient on either side of the ball as I would like. You’re going to have that in year one. We’re still doing some things, and making some mistakes, but I’m really proud that we didn’t have as many penalties. We need to cut down on the turnovers.”

Kickoff for Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m.