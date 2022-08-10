Dragons get back to work during first week of practice

The Cameron High School Dragon Football Team hit the field for the first time under new Coach Wes Bell Monday.

A new regime means a clean slate for many players looking to climb up the depth chart before the August 26 home opener against Lincoln Prep.

“It’s really good for the team. It’s always been, in the past, the ones who started are going to start,” Cameron junior running back/safety Dayton Wilson said. “Now, everyone is competing. Everyone is doing their work. Everyone is trying their hardest, like we should, from the beginning. It think it’s really good for us.”