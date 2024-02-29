Dragons get double-dose of arch rival Chillicoth with playoff opener set for Tuesday

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Basketball Team has one last game to find their footing ahead of Monday’s Class 4 District 16 Tournament opener against Benton.

The Lady Dragons will host Van Horn Thursday as their final tuneup for the postseason, which Coach Richard Berry believes may play a crucial role in getting Cameron back on track following Tuesday’s 54-17 loss to Chillicothe Tuesday.

“[Chillicothe] looked like the fourth-ranked Hornets ... We got off to a good start. Halfway through the second quarter, it was 14-11, but they turned it up a notch and we weren’t able to keep pace.”

With the loss, the Lady Dragons dropped to 13-8 and will enter the district tournament as the sixth seed. Should they come out of Monday’s game with a victory, they then face second-seed Lafayette in the semifinals Thursday.

For Berry, while looking ahead to Monday’s postseason game may seem tempting, he will focus his team’s attention on Van Horn in the hopes of building a bit of momentum.

“It’s a good game to end the regular season, and after a game like [Tuesday’s] a good opportunity to bounce back, get back into the win column and feeling good before we head into next week,” Berry said. “Chillicothe is a darn good basketball team, but we’ve been playing pretty well. We have the right mindset. I’m hoping, we can throw some different things against Benton, and keep them off balance. Hopefully, if we can knock down some shots, we can play with anybody.”