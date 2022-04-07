Dragons hang on to home tournament trophy

The Cameron High School Golf Tournament Trophy will stay in Cameron after Dragon golfers edged Chillicothe by 8 strokes Wednesday afternoon.

Sophomore CHS golfer Brady Stice took the overall title after shooting an 82 while sr. Tucker Hermanson took 10th to lead the Dragons to the tournament title, despite fighting strong winds throughout the day.

“There were a lot of shots where you would aim at this point, and it would go over there. It was tough to play, but keeping the ball in play was the biggest thing today and I felt like I did that,” Stice said.

