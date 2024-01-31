Dragons hold on 48-47 to snap month-long slide

The Cameron Dragons snapped a 10-game losing streak while downing Winston 48-47 last Thursday.

Coach Caleb Hundley hopes last Thursday’s victory over the Winston Cardinals will be a turning point for his young team, which will spend the next week at the Richmond Basketball Tournament before hosting Midland Empire Conference foe Benton next Tuesday.

“You have to find a way to win those games, whether ugly or great, you have to find a way to win close games. There are definitely things we could do better in those close games, but overall, the guys came out and played really well [Thursday] night,” Hundley said.

Hundley credited much of Cameron’s success last Thursday to the play of Will Gibson, jr. forward, and Brent Rooney, jr. guard, who each had a quiet first half, but exploded in the second as both players netted a majority of their offensive production. Gibson scored all but two of his team-leading 11 points in the third quarter while Rooney’s production was also isolated to the third quarter, aside from a 3-pointer late in the first half for a total of 10 points.

“We started off slow, but once we got some buckets, we started playing good D, and it just went on from there,” Rooney said.

Winston rallied late in the fourth quarter, pulling within a point of Cameron, but a conveniently timed rebound with seconds remaining sealed the victory for Cameron.

“It was one of those games where we didn’t have a lot of experience (with close games). Now, we can look back, watch film and talk about those moments, and it’s even better when you get a win ... Overall, we came out with a win, and a win is a win, but there are ways we can improve in that situation,” Hundley said.