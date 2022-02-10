Dragons hopeful for rebound after loss

With narrow losses to Winnetonka and Maryville to wrap up the Cameron High School Basketball Tournament, the CHS Dragons looked to make a statement Tuesday against Benton but fell well short with a 79-39 loss.

The Benton Cardinals’ defense made the difference Tuesday night, causing calamity on both sides of the court with their press and taking advantage with easy, fast-break opportunities.

“They’re big and physical. They did a good job of getting in our grill a little bit. We didn’t handle it really well. They sped us up. Especially on the offensive end, we were shooting too quick and definitely too panicked,” Cameron coach Mark Gordon said.

The Dragons offered a strong challenge after tipoff with junior forward Daylin Cruickshank cutting to the basket for a quick score, followed by 3-pointers from sophomore forward Gracen Hammond and senior guard Andrew Hunter. The Cardinals responded by scoring 14 unanswered points. Junior forward Thomas Robinson scored 6 of his team-leading 11 points in the second quarter, but it was not enough to bring Cameron back in contention with Benton leading 48-19 by halftime.

“We just weren’t physical enough. We gave up way too much penetration and way too many second shots. We were better in the second half with it, but by that point the game was already decided,” Gordon said.

With another powerhouse in Lafayette set for Friday, Gordon hopes for a pair of strong practices to get his team back to playing to their potential. With the loss, the Dragons fall to 0-3 in the Midland Empire Conference. Tipoff against Lafayette is set for 7:30 p.m.