Dragons host top talent ahead of Lincoln Prep opener

With 2021 the state quarterfinalist Lincoln Prep Blue Tigers awaiting Friday’s season opener, the Cameron High School Dragon Football Team acclimated themselves to top-level competition early by hosting local powerhouses Lawson, East Buchanan and Savannah for a jamboree last Friday.

With the starting lineup set for Friday’s 7 p.m. home opener already set, first-year CHS coach Wes Bell said his biggest concern was getting his first and second stringers plenty of repetitions and try to work out a few kinds along the way.

“It’s just an opportunity to learn from the video, when we bring them back (to practice). There is nothing that can’t be corrected. We did some good things, and some foolish things,” Bell said.

