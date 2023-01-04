Dragons kickoff 2023 with blowout victory, 67-47, over Excelsior Springs

The Cameron High School Dragon Basketball Team began 2023 the same way they ended 2022, with a blowout win at home.

The Dragons cruised to a 67-40 victory over the Excelsior Springs Tigers Tuesday in their 2023 debut and now turn their sights on Savannah for Thursday’s Midland Empire Conference opener.

“We have a big battle Thursday night … Savannah is going to be physical. They’re going to get after us. They’re at home, and hopefully we can rise to their level and come out on top,” Cameron coach Mark Gordon said.

Thomas Robinson, CHS senior guard, opened 2023 with a bit of fireworks while lifting his team to a 22-11 first quarter lead after scoring on four of the Dragons’ first six possessions. Once the Tigers turned their attention to stopping Robinson, senior forward Daylin Cruickshank, who scored a team-leading 24 points, opened up a 10-point barrage. Combined with a pair of 3-pointers by senior forward Graden Hammond, as well as a pair of driving baskets by senior guard T.J. Best and sophomore forward Braeden Hamilton, the Dragons went into halftime with a 27-14 lead.

“We were just matching their intensity … Coach gave us a challenge [Monday] at the end of practice. He told us ‘They were going to be more physical than us.’ We came out and met that goal,” Robinson said.

The Dragons’ size may have also played a factor in Tuesday’s win, limiting the Tigers to just a handful of second-shot opportunities. Hammond said his teammates attacked the basket like sharks. Excelsior Springs had one shot at making a basket, and if they didn’t, Cameron would not allow another.

“We were just being aggressive out there. We had a bunch of sharks just boxing out, going and getting the rebound and being aggressive. That helps a lot. We do a lot of rebound drills in practice with pads, so we’re constantly being hit,” Hammond said.

With Tuesday’s victory, Cameron heads into Thursday’s MEC opener riding a three-game win streak. Gordon said he knows his team is in for a challenge, but feels they can match Savannah’s physicality.

“It’s a battle every night (in the MEC). It doesn’t matter what their records are. Everybody in the MEC plays big schools and good teams. It’s always physical. We have to match that and really execute. The shots, you don’t get a lot of easy shots in a conference game,” Gordon said.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Click this link for a free, downloadable photo gallery. http://mycameronnews.com/dragons-kickoff-2023-blowout-victory-67-47-over-excelsior-springs