Dragons, Lady Dragons face Maryville in playoff opener

The Cameron Dragon Basketball Team hopes the third time is the charm as they head to Maryville for the opening round of the District 16 Tournament.

After two unsuccessful attempts at downing the Maryville Spoofhounds, the Dragons remain hopeful as they come closer with each passing attempt.

“We did a really good job of sharing the basketball and moving the basketball, which was good to see,” said Gordon during their previous Maryville encounter. “… “What made the biggest difference was [junior for- ward Thomas Robinson] got into foul trouble and he only played 6 minutes of the game. He wasn’t on the floor for us and losing him hurt us a little bit,” Gordon said. “Maryville went on a bit of a run in the third quarter. We battled back and cut it to five at one point ... We were right there but Thomas’ foul trouble and that run did it.”

The Lady Dragons seek their second consecutive win after breaking a seven-year losing streak to the Lady Dragons earlier this month in a 51-49 nail-biter that came down to a pair of free throws by senior guard Avery McVicker.

Tipoff for the Lady Dragons is set for 1 p.m. If they advance, they face Benton on the road Monday with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m. The Dragons tipoff at 2:30 p.m. If they advance, they face Lafayette on the road next Tuesday with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m.