Dragons, Lady Dragons outshine bigger foe at Marc Cleveland Grain Valley Invitational

Cameron High School track and field athletes held their own against some of the Kansas City Metro’s biggest schools while competing at the Marc Cleveland Grain Valley Invitational last Thursday.

The Lady Dragons and Dragons finished seventh and eighth respectively during their penultimate tune-up before the Midland Empire Conference Meet next Tuesday in Cameron and the Class 3 District 8 Meet in Chillicothe. later this month.

With the conference and postseason just around the corner, both the Dragons and Lady Dragons continue setting new personal records while trying to peak at just the right time. Junior Justice Brewer set a season record while taking third in the 300 hurdles 51.7 seconds, with senior Claire Wenck just a few steps off her pace with a season record-setting 53.5 time for fifth place. Brewer also took fifth in the 100 hurdles with an 18 seconds PR.

Hot off winning the Daryl Hane Golden Spike Award, junior Bailey Robinson set a season record while taking fourth in the 800 in 2:30.7. Junior Ella Jameson took fifth in the triple jump with a PR of 4.79 meters. In relay action, the 4x400 team took third, the 4x200 took fourth

As for the Dragons, junior Ethan Nelson represented the Dragons’ only top 10 finisher with Cameron bringing in most of their points in the relay events. Nelson set a PR while taking eighth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.15 seconds. In relay action, the 4x400 team took sixth while the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 teams took fifth.

