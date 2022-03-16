Home / Sports / Dragons loaded with experienced players heading into 2022 season

Dragons loaded with experienced players heading into 2022 season

Wed, 03/16/2022 - 10:12am admin

Building on their momentum generated from last season, the Cameron High School Dragon Tennis Team returns to the court looking to add a few more victories to the win column this season.

Despite not practicing for a week with the courts covered in snow and ice, the Dragons skills did not seem to diminish with players demonstrating strong serves while showing the coordination and agility needed to return even the trickiest serves.

“We have a good mix, but having the kids back for a second or third year now for them is going to be big. Having five or six (experienced) kids versus two or three makes a big difference,” Cameron coach Richard Berry said. 

