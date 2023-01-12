Dragons outlast Savannah for first Midland Empire Conference victory

SAVANNAH — The Cameron Dragons downed the Savannah Savages for the first time in 5 years after pulling away late in the second half for a 67-49 victory.

Cameron senior guard Thomas Robinson scored a career high 34 points, leading the Dragons to a win while kicking off Midland Empire Conference play last Thursday.

“We were just playing aggressive. My teammates found me when I was open, and we were passing the ball around and made it happen,” Robinson said.

Robinson’s putback late in the fourth quarter outback gave Cameron a 57-55 lead, but his contribution at the free-throw line may have made the difference. Trailing by two with less than 2 minutes left, Savannah’s aggressive defense backfired, putting Cameron in the bonus. Robinson proceeded to hit eight consecutive shots from the line. His streak was briefly broken by a putback by senior guard Daylin Cruickshank, who scored 18 points, which made it a two-possession game.

“I knew we had to knock down shots. That’s how you end games. Make your free-throws,” Robinson said.

A pair of Robinson buckets put Cameron up early, during last Thursday’s slugfest. Savannah was just as potent offensively, with SHS junior forward Zayden Snapp matching Robinson’s production in the first quarter. Savannah leading scorer Ethan Dudeck, senior center, got hot in the second and third quarter, with the bulk of his 17 points, but could not keep pace with Cameron’s 22-point scoring barrage in the fourth quarter.

“We did a lot better handling the ball pressure, and the physicality. These guys need to tip their hats to the guys they scrimmage every day. They’ve done a good job of getting physical with them and getting after them. You can tell there is a lot more calmness to us [sic] and playing with a lot more purpose. It doesn’t bother us like it used to,” Cameron coach Mark Gordon said.

The Dragons will remain on the road this week, participating in the Lawson High School Basketball Tournament through Saturday. They return home next Friday, when they host MEC rival Bishop LeBlond in the hopes of keeping their undefeated MEC streak alive.

“It feels great. It feels like every day we’re taking steps in the right direction. It finally showed up on the court for us,” said senior forward T.J. Best, who scored 13 points but fouled out late in the fourth quarter. “You just have to trust your teammates. You work hard with them every day. You have to trust in them and cheer them on. [The win] shows them we’re ready to play regardless of the opponent.”