Dragons pick up first MEC win after 12-2 Lafayette rout

A six-run first inning catapulted the Cameron High School Dragon Baseball Team to its first Midland Empire Conference win Tuesday 12-2 over Lafayette.

Senior second baseman Brycen Bennett kickstarted Cameron’s offense with two of his team-leading five RBIs Monday; helping the Dragons improve their overall record to 3-4 and 1-2 in MEC.

“We had a miscommunication on a pickoff earlier that inning, in the first, and I was like ‘I got to get one back for our pitcher.’ I went out there with confidence. I’m pretty confident. I’ve been working on a few small things and making little adjustments,” Bennett said.

Lafayette scored a pair of runs in the first, but Cameron settled in and soon took control. After the first, CHS sophomore Gannon Hamilton, who pitched a complete game while tallying 6 strikeouts, and an earned run on 5 hits, shut the Fighting Irish down from there. He credited Cameron’s defense for giving him the confidence to quickly put early mishaps behind him.

“It’s just knowing it’s out of your control. All you can do is better from then on, and get it back,” Hamilton said.

Senior short-stop Graden Hammond put Cameron on the scoreboard with a hard grounder to center field, plating senior first baseman Nathan Howell. Sophomore outfielder Hudson Lodder then bunted in junior catcher Alec Leazenby before Bennett drove in Hammond and senior outfielder T.J. Best, then a Howell grounder scored Lodder and Bennett.

A second inning RBI single by Best took the score to 7-2. In the fourth, a Bennett three-run homer took the score to 10-2, then Hammond finished off the Fighting Irish with a two-run double in the sixth.

“A conference win is always a big confidence booster for these guys ... There are no easy games (in the MEC). That goes for us too. When we got to somebody else’s home or they come here, we’re going to put up a fight,” Cameron coach Justin Simpson said.

First pitch for Thursday’s game is set for 4:30 p.m.