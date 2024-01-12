Dragons prepare for Savannah MEC opener Thursday

With Midland Empire Conference play getting underway Friday, the Cameron Dragons will not have long to marinate on Tuesday’s 53-51 loss to Excelsior Springs.

Another early offensive explosion resulted in the Dragons ninth loss of the season, dropping them to 1-9, but things will not get any better for Cameron, who hosts MEC rival Savannah Thursday.

“We started off 8-0, but we allowed them to get back into it, and they went on a little bit of a run. That has kind of been our theme for this year - (learning) how we can overcome runs and go on our own runs as well,” Cameron coach Caleb Hundley said.

Another factor in Cameron’s loss was an injury to junior guard Hudson Lodder. With Lodder out, and Cameron already young and thin on the bench, the Dragons fared well with the players they had on the court, but it was not enough to overcome the surging Excelsior Springs Tigers.

For Hundley, who served as an assistant coach for Savannah the past two seasons, facing his former team will be a bit of a homecoming, but his primary goal is bringing home Cameron’s second consecutive regular season win over the Savages after toppling them on the road in 2023.

“It’s a good measuring stick for the improvement we’ve made. I thought [Tuesday] would have been a good win to go into conference with, but we did improve on some things,” Hundley said.