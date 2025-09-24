Dragons Pummell Chillicothe in 28-6 HC Blowout

The Cameron Dragons scored an impactful 28-6 win over archrival and MEC opponent Chillicothe in a punishing display of “Ground and Pound” that leaned into the Hornets early, and wore them down over four quarters.

Cameron “bell cow” Chase Bell toted the ball 22-times for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and was just as stellar on the defensive side of the ball, racking up 13.5 tackles and 5-tackles for loss.

Around the ball much?

A newcomer with familiar bloodlines emerged in week four as Benson Smith, younger brother of quarterback Reid, carried the ball 16-times for 98-yards, a 5.8 yard per carry stat. The younger Smith just adds one more weapon to the speed and boomer aspect of the potent Dragon groundgame. Smith isn’t a one-trick pony, either, as he added 8-tackles with 1 for loss.

Ever dependable and mercurial Talan Eddins only touched the ball twice, but racked up 72-yards and a touchdown for the night.

Also notable was Brodi Jones, younger brother of graduated standout Gage Jones, who added 7.5 tackles and two more for loss.

In an astonishingly productive night, Cameron rushed the ball 53-times for 353-yards and three touchdowns while the defense held Chillicothe to 161 yards of total offense, with 98-yards on the ground and 63 through the air.

Now sitting at 2-2 and 1-0 in MEC Conference play, the Dragons move into the meat of their schedule travelling to 3-1 Maryville Friday nightr at 7 PM. The Spoofhounds are coming off of a 31-7 drubbing of Lincoln College Prep.

Something has to give in the Cameron-Maryville match-up. The Hounds are well-aware of the resurgent Dragons, and escaped with their lives in a 49-42 District Championship game last year. The Dragons, at 2-2 are already two games ahead of their 2024 pace when they started out 0-6.

The game begins at 7:00 PM and is worth the trip.

Players of the Game from Coach Bell:

Our players of the game are as follows. Offensive MVP was Chase Bell, our Special Teams MVP was Talan Eddins, our Big Block goes to Brennan Steeby, our Offensive Hard Hat goes to Brody Schneider, the Defensive MVP was Chase Bell, our Big Hit goes to Benson Smith, and Tyler Estes led our team in knockdowns