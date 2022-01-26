Dragons rally to defeat rival Chillicothe

The Cameron High School and Chillicothe rivalry just got a bit more interesting after the Dragons dropped the Hornets 64-58.

The Dragons overcame an early double-digit deficit while defeating the rival Hornets in the opening round of the CHS Basketball Tournament with a second-round game against Winnetonka set for Thursday.

“Early on, we got down by 11 but we were taking good shots. The offense was good ... We told them, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing.’ [Senior guard Andrew Hunter] got hot, [junior guard T.J. Best] got hot and [junior forward Daylin Cruickshanks] stayed hot,” CHS asst. coach Mike Cox said.