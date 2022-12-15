Dragons rebound with 57-51 victory over Lawson Cards

After injuries played a factor in the Cameron High School Dragon Basketball Team’s fourth-place finish at the Lafayette County Husker Classic Basketball Tournament, that was not the case Tuesday night when CHS defeated the Lawson Cardinals 57-51.

The Dragons picked up their first home win of the season, and in the process snapped a multiple-year losing streak to Lawson, thanks to some late heroics by senior guard T.J. Best.

“With our motion offense, T.J. did a good job of being patient. Everybody moved to go away from the basketball, and that left him with a pretty easy drive to the middle. He got to the rim and ended up with a basket,” Cameron coach Mark Gordon said.

Gordon described Tuesday’s game as a seesaw battle with neither team firmly taking control until the final seconds. In the third quarter, Lawson had a double-digit lead, which Cameron eventually whittled down until they took the lead themselves late in the fourth quarter.

“We’re definitely making growth, and hopefully we keep building. We shored up some of the things, especially on defense. We’ve got some firepower on offense. If we can sure up some of our issues defensively, we’ll be a dangerous team toward the end going into district,” Gordon said.

Best had a team-leading 18 points, followed by senior forwards Daylin Cruickshank with 14, Thomas Robinson with 13 and Graden Hammond with 8.

With the Dragons not opening Midland Empire Conference play until after the new year, Cameron will spend the remainder of 2022 facing non-conference opponents. They host Penney Thursday, then head on the road next week to face Crestview Community School for Day II of the 12 Hoops of Christmas high school hoops showcase at Hy-Vee Arena, formerly Kemper Arena.

“We’ve definitely made some growth both offensively and defensively. We’re doing a great job of taking care of the basketball, which has been an issue for us in games [against] Plattsburg and Macon, and to a certain extent Higginsville,” Gordon said.