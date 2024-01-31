Dragons rebound from MEC letdown with Richmond win

After finishing third at the Midland Empire Conference Tournament for the first time in six years, the Cameron High School Wrestling Team rebounded with a 39-37 victory over the highly touted Richmond Trojans Monday.

Thanks to a bit of heroics from some of the Cameron seniors, as well as a few underclassmen called up due to injury, the Dragons seemed to get back on track with the district tournament less than a month away.

“Richmond is a tough team. I really didn’t know if we could beat them in a dual. Honestly, I had a lot of doubts,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said. “We won some key matches. [Richmond] is a top 10 team. We won some key matches and we didn’t get pinned on a lot of key matches.”

The Dragons seemed in for a long night after the Trojans jumped out to a 12-0 lead on a pair of pins, but 145-pounder Will Brewer had a bit of senior night heroics with his 10-6 decision, which turned the dual into a slugfest. Cameron and Richmond went back and forth, trading pin for pin, until 215 Chase Querry ran a power-half nelson to victory, giving Cameron the lead and the Dragons enough momentum to take three of their next four matches with pins by Querry, junior heavyweight Marcas Eaton and 13-0 major decision by sophomore Will Erickson to secure the victory.

“It feels good. We really needed that (win) under our belt. We had a lot of injuries and we just need to work hard,” said Brewer, who hopes to make his first state run in his final year of high school wrestling. “... I’m going to work hard. It’s my senior year, so I’m going to put everything into it.”

Brewer is far from the only senior trying to end his high school career on Missouri’s grandest stage. Aiden Hallberg, 170, will use the final three weeks before the district tournament to hone his fundamentals. Despite winning via third-period pin over rising Richmond so. Mason Covey, Hallberg has no plans to pull back just yet.

“I need to work on my shots, and stay in good position. I’ve been getting sloppy here lately,” Hallberg said. “We really step it up (in the postseason) you have to get every last little bit before districts with cardio, everything, you have to work.”