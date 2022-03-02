Dragons return to the diamond

Hot off upsetting Benton in the 2021 district tournament, the Cameron High School Dragon Baseball Team returned to the diamond with a bit more confidence ahead of the March 21st season opener against Penney.

Although a long way from the season opener, second-year Cameron coach Justin Simpson said he is encouraged by what he’s seen so far during the first week of practice.

“This first week is really about evaluation, and getting guys back out here and getting their feet back under them as far as baseball is concerned,” Simpson said. “We got our eyes on everybody, and everybody is running through the paces. We’re getting back into the swing of baseball. At the end of this week, hopefully, we’ll have a better understanding of where we’re at.”

