Home / Home
Cameron junior Brayden Copple gets in a few cuts during batting practice.

Dragons return to the diamond

Thu, 03/03/2022 - 11:57am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Hot off upsetting Benton in the 2021 district tournament, the Cameron High School Dragon Baseball Team returned to the diamond with a bit more confidence ahead of the March 21st season opener against Penney.

Although a long way from the season opener, second-year Cameron coach Justin Simpson said he is encouraged by what he’s seen so far during the first week of practice.

“This first week is really about evaluation, and getting guys back out here and getting their feet back under them as far as baseball is concerned,” Simpson said. “We got our eyes on everybody, and everybody is running through the paces. We’re getting back into the swing of baseball. At the end of this week, hopefully, we’ll have a better understanding of where we’re at.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

Click this link for a video interview with Coach Justin Simpson, senior Cordell Fish and junior Graden Hammond. http://mycameronnews.com/sports/dragons-return-diamond

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media