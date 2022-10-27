Dragons riding high with third consecutive win, face St. Pius X to open the district tournament

MARSHALL — Cameron High School won another battle in the trenches with the Dragons picking 279 yards entirely with the running game during their 24-7 victory over the Marshall Owls last Friday.

The Dragons held the Owls to just 116 yards while improving their record to 4-5 and aim to even their record Friday when they head on the road against the 6-3 consecutive state runner-up St. Pius X.

“We were physical up front, but we lost steam there toward the end, and that can’t happen. We’re pretty ecstatic right now, but next week it’s all about getting back to work … It’s all about focusing on the next one,” said senior Caleb Rick, who tied sophomore defensive back Kenton Gates for the team lead in tackles with six each while also splitting time between the offensive and defensive lines.

A third-and-long sack by Gates put Cameron’s offense back after two previously unsuccessful drives, but the Dragons seemed to work out the kinks as they methodically drove down to the Owl’s 5-yard-line and capped the drive with a TD pitch to junior running back Peyton Garr. Moments later, following another defensive stop, Cameron junior quarterback Alec Leazenby cut across the field on a 34-yard option for the first of his two TDs while being the Dragons top offensive contributor with 108 yards on the ground. Sophomore lineman Marcus Eaton, who had a breakout game with a season high 5.5 tackles, said Cameron’s methodic approach allowed them to wear down Marshall to the point the Owls’ had no momentum going into halftime with the Dragons holding them scoreless 14-0.

“They were starting to get tired. They were starting to call a lot more timeouts. I honestly think we just played harder,” Eaton said.

