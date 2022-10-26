Dragons riding high with third consecutive win, faces St. Pius to open the district tournament

MARSHALL — Cameron High School won another battle in the trenches with the Dragons picking 279 yards entirely with the running game during their 24-7 victory over the Marshall Owns last Friday.

The Dragons held the Owls to just 116 yards while improving their record to 4-5 and aim to even their record Friday when they head on the road against the 6-3 consecutive state runner-up St. Pius X.

“We were physical up front, but we lost steam there toward the end, and that can’t happen. We’re pretty ecstatic right now, but next week it’s all about getting back to work … It’s all about focusing on the next one,” said senior Caleb Rick, who tied sophomore defensive back Kenton Gates for the team lead in tackles with six each while also splitting time between the offensive and defensive lines.