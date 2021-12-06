Dragons riding streak ahead of Husker Classic

The Cameron High School Dragon Basketball Team heads into this week's Husker Classic Basketball Tournament as the top seed after winning their second game in a row last Thursday.

The Dragons held off a late Plattsburg rally to defeat the Tigers 67-60 and improve to 2-1 before kicking off a tournament in Higginsville Tuesday.

"With our starting five, we have some guys who can shoot the basketball. We don't really have someone we run our offense through. We're all predicated on movement and cuts. It's been a different guy every night," Cameron coach Mark Gordon said.

