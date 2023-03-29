Dragons run-rule Osborn in season opener 12-2 in fifth

OSBORN — The Cameron High School Dragon Baseball Team made a strong first impression in 2023 after demolishing DeKalb County rival Osborn in a 12-2, fifth-inning mercy rule.

Cameron High School coach Justin Simpson attributed the Dragons' early struggles to a bit of "first-time jitters," but once they settled in by the second inning, they held the Wildcats scoreless through the next four innings.

"It was our first game. We were a little rusty. We settled in after a couple of innings, and understanding the job we had to do in getting ahead of hitters early. We played really solid defense today and by the third or fourth inning we started getting those runs around," Simpson said.

Senior pitcher Brayden Copple took responsibility for some of Cameron's early mishaps, but found his control by the second inning, allowing two runs, five hits over three innings with three strikeouts. Sophomore Gannon Hamilton took the mound in the fourth inning, giving up a pair of walks and picking up a pair of strikeouts before handing over pitching duties to senior closer Brycen Bennett, who tallied a strikeout in his limited action.

"I just had to find a rhythm, and get my pitches to locate ... Once I started to find my rhythm, I was getting my pitches where I wanted them to go; and I had a great defense backing me up," Copple said.

Senior center-fielder T.J. Best's team-leading three RBIs may have turned a few heads, but senior first baseman Noah Howell's perfect 4-4 performance in the batter's box stole the show. Howell also picked up his first RBI of 2023, and took full advantage of his on-base opportunities with three runs.

"We were working all week in the cages talking about finding a rhythm, stay there and keep that rhythm up when things aren't going our way ... I'm glad we were able to execute. The bats came alive," Howell said.

Over the weekend, the Dragons suffered a pair of run-rule losses to Excelsior Springs in a double header - 11-1 and 12-2 - and rebounded with an 18-4 victory over Trenton Monday. The Dragons open Midland Empire Conference play Wednesday against St. Plus X, then host another MEC opponent Savannah Thursday. First pitch for both games is at 4:30 p.m.

Click this link for a free gallery, and download pics from the game at full resolution. http://mycameronnews.com/dragons-run-rule-osborn-season-opener