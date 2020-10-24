Dragons secure first winning season since 2013

MARSHALL — The Cameron Dragons secured their first winning season in seven years following last Friday’s 27-20 victory over the Marshall Eagles.

Although only one score separated Cameron and Marshall, Friday’s competition was more lopsided than it seemed with Cameron coach Jeff Wallace remarking the biggest mistake his team made was pumping the brakes a bit too early.

“We took our foot off the peddle late in the second quarter. When you do that, on a night like this when it is as cold as it is, it’s hard to put your foot back down on the peddle and we couldn’t do it,” Wallace said. “They grabbed all of the momentum and it wasn’t until the fourth quarter when we started to stop in and press back on our last couple of defensive drives. Our defense came up huge in the second half.”

The Dragons found their footing early with senior quarterback Ty Campbell busting loose for a 65-yard touchdown on their opening drive. Campbell, who rushed for 146 yards and two TDs while completing 8 of 13 passes for 96 yards and a TD, found paydirt again a few minutes later on a 16-yard run. Following a three-and-out by the Owls, the Dragons made it a three-score game punt-return TD from 57 yards out by junior receiver Ty Speer. After giving up their first TD of the night, Cameron returned fire with a 62-yard TD reception from Campbell to junior receiver Bryson Speer.

