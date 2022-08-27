Dragons shutout by Blue Tigers 41-0

The Cameron High School Dragon Football Team’s season got off to a rough start following a 41-0 shutout at the hands of the Lincoln Prep. Blue Tigers.

Despite holding the 2021 state quarterfinalist to just 14 points in the first half, turnovers and penalties at crucial junctures resulted in the Dragons first loss of 2022 as they now look ahead to Friday’s matchup against Southwest Kansas City.

"We just ran out of steam, it was a numbers game this game. I give credit to [Lincoln Prep.]. They got a lot of kids. They can run and, right now, we're not very fast. It didn't take them long to realize, if I get on the perimeter offensively I can get [Cameron]. I would have liked to see us stay competitive in that second half. It just got away from us," Cameron coach Wes Bell said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES WEDNESDAY.