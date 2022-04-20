Dragons snap slide with 6-3 victory over rival Chillicothe

Weeks of futility came to an end last Thursday with the Cameron High School Dragon Baseball Team snapping it’s five-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over rival Chillicothe.

After being victimized by errors, Cameron’s defense cleaned up their play just in time for their Midland Empire Conference arch-rival Chillicothe while the offense combined for 6 runs over nine innings.

Solid pitching and defense prevented Chillicothe from building any momentum with the Hornets’ offensive production limited to a single run in the third, fourth and fifth inning. Junior Graden Hammond tallied 6 strikeouts while allowing four hits and 3 runs.