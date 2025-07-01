Dragons Summer Football Program a Promising Look Ahead

“Bring popcorn…it’s gonna be a movie…” said Cameron senior quarterback Reid Smith in discussing the growth of his Cameron Dragons team, spring and summer workouts, and looking ahead to a really big move in the Post-Season in 2025.

Say Goodbye to Class 3, Savannah and Maryville, say Hello to Class 2 and Lawson, Lathrop, East and Mid-Buchanan.

Coach Wes Bell, his staff and the squad continue to “build the process” in building not just a physical, tough team that will, as he says, “drag you out in the deep water”, and which Bell’s team leaders punctuate with a “Shark Fin” gesture that tells you what mammal they most identify with.

The Dragons turned some heads in their trip to the Missouri Western Team Camp last week, where teams have a chance to “run their stuff” against teams they wouldn't ordinarily see or face.

