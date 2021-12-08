Home / Home
Cameron High School freshman 160-pounder Gage Jones scores points while locking in a banana split last Saturday during the Park Hill High School Dual Tournament.

Dragons sweep dual tournament, home opener

Wed, 12/08/2021 - 2:55pm
Jimmy Potts

Although in a rebuilding year, the Cameron High School Dragon Wrestling Team doesn’t seem like it after sweeping the competition in their last two outings.

The latest sweep came during Tuesday’s home opener featuring Excelsior Springs, Polo and Maysville, which has Coach Phil Limb excited for his team moving forward. 

“We have some young kids stepping up and stepping in. There are some surprises,” Limb said. “With some of the young kids, you would figure it would take longer, especially a kid like [freshman Gage Jones]. He’s a 152-pounder, maybe a 145-pounder, but he’s stepping up and filling in at 160 for us and wrestling really well.”

