Dragons sweep season opener

RAYTOWN — The Cameron High School Dragon Wrestling Team may have a few new faces on the varsity roster, but they don’t seem to have missed a stepped after sweeping Raytown South and Harrisonville last Thursday.

The Dragons opened the 2022-2023 season with a pair of dual victories during last Thursday’s triangular, 75-3 over Raytown South and 54-18 over Harrisonville, which has many grapplers excited as they build momentum ahead of the February state championship.

“I’m feeling pretty good … Practices get tedious after a while and the first meet is where you see where you can improve on,” said senior 126-pounder Caleb Husch, who aims for his first state championship after taking silver two consecutive years.

Sophomore CHS 157 Gage Jones set the tone for Cameron’s season with a first-period pin, then 175 sophomore Josiah Morones followed suit with his own first-period pin. First-year varsity wrestler Nic Eads picked up his first varsity victory with a 9-0 major decision, then senior 215 Paul Vienna scored a first-period pin via power-half before freshman heavyweight Brennan Steeby scored a first-period pin after taking his opponent to the mat with a bear hug.

Freshman 113 Aaron Viena picked up his first varsity win with a pin in the second period, with fellow freshman River Meadows also winning via second-period pin. Senior Will Brewer fell in his opening match by 6-0 decision, but senior 144 Chase Short avenged the loss with a 17-0 technical fall. A first-period pin by Ashton Whitteck sealed Cameron’s first win, but the Dragons were just warming up.

After having a bye against Raytown South, freshman Will Erickson scored his first varsity victory with a first-period pin, then Husch made his first appearance with a 4-0 decision. Husch may have to make a few adjustments in his technique after moving up two weight classes this season.

“I’m wrestling 126 from now on. I just have to stay consistent … There’s a slight adjustment, but that’s about it,” Husch said.

After coming up short his first match, Brewer evened his record with a first-period pin, then freshman Jakob Gray won via 4-0 decision – lifting his opponent above his head for one of his takedowns. At 144, freshman Evan Marshall scored a first-period pin, then Aiden Hallberg kept the streak going with a first period pin. Jones took his opponent to the final seconds of the second period before picking up his second pin of the night and junior 165 Kenton Gates, fresh off a bye in the previous dual, pinned his opponent in the first period.

Harrisonville tried to rally with decision victories over Morones, Eads, Viena and a pinfall victory over Steeby, but it was not enough to overcome Cameron’s strong start.

“We got a pretty young team, and it’s nice to see what styles we’re made up of. It’s a little different, but also nice to set a good example at practice. I just like seeing guys do well and I try and set a good example,” Husch said.

