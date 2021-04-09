Home / Home
Sophomore Caden Brown hurls the discus last Thursday.

Dragons take fifth despite tough Odessa competition

Fri, 04/09/2021 - 3:17pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

ODESSA — The Cameron High School Track and Field Team’s steady improvement netted them a few medals while competing against much larger programs during last Thursday’s Odessa Invite.

The Dragons finished fifth as a team with many athletes surprising Coach Kurt Dickkut despite being only a few weeks into the season.

“I thought we did well. We went up against teams we’re not used to seeing and I thought we got some pretty good performances out of it,” Dickkut said. “The throwers did well for us agains. They’ve been pretty consistent. [James Jefferson] did well in the hurdles. He continues to surprise me a little bit.”

