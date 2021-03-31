Dragons take second following nearly two-year hiatus

LATHROP — The Cameron High School Dragon Track and Field Team seemed to pick up where it left off after taking second place at the Lathrop Invite despite a nearly two-year layoff.

Cameron coach Kurt Dickkut said the runners scored in virtually all events while field event competitors had an equally impressive day in their first outing since the 2019 sectional meet.

“I felt pretty good about it. We had a number of PR’s. I know in some field events we PR’d for sure, which is great because we’ve also had some pretty young throwers who are older now and they really came through,” Dickkut said.

