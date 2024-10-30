DRAGONS THUMP GRIFFONS 42-20 FOR 3-GAME WIN STREAK

DRAGONS SURGE PAST UNIVERSITY ACADEMY 42-20

By Mark McLaughlin, Editor, C-O

CAMERON—The Cameron Dragons surged into the first round of the playoffs with a 42-20 win over University Academy last Friday night at C.S. Goodwin Field in Cameron.

Hudson Lodder rushed for (yards), banking 2 touchdowns and slotback Talan Eddins found joy at the edge with touchdown runs of 5, 8, and 22-yards as the Dragons honored seniors and parents at halftime of the game Friday.