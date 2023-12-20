Dragons try to regain footing amid early slide

LAWSON — After striking out at the Husker Classic over the weekend, the Cameron High School Basketball Team’s woes continue after a 67-38 loss Tuesday night.

The Dragons could not keep pace with the Lawson Cardinals’ potent offense, which jumped out to a 20-11 lead in the first quarter thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers, which left Cameron playing catch-up until the final whistle.

“We let it get away from us defensively. They hit some shots. They hit some banks, but where we were at offensively - they went into a zone and got us out of what we wanted to do,” Cameron coach Caleb Hundley said.

Although blown out, Cameron was not without a few highlights. Junior guard Braeden Hamilton and junior forward Will Gibson tied for the team lead in scoring with 10 a piece while senior post Drew Thogmartin put in a respectable 8 points on the night.

The Dragons return to the hardwood Wednesday night, when they take on Clinton County rival Lathrop, and remain on the road Thursday to take on another local rival in Penney. Both games are slated for a 7 p.m. tipoff.