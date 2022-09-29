Early turnovers doom Cameron during 49-0 Maryville blowout

Motivated by their loss to St. Pius X the week prior, Maryville wasted no time in dispatching Cameron High School Dragon Foottball last Friday in a 49-0 rout.

A slew of Cameron turnovers deep in their own territory, allowed Maryville to quickly jump out to a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter leading to the Dragons’ third consecutive blowout loss, and their second straight shutout.

“We were a little bit shocked by their physicality, their get-up, despite discussing it all week. [Maryville] has some good players. They got kids that get off the football and play hard, and are very physical,” Cameron coach Wes Bell said. “We didn’t match that physicality early. When you get down in a hole, especially with a lot of experience with a lot of kids coming back, you cannot give them three turnovers in the first quarter. I think three of our first four defensive possession started in the red zone,” Cameron coach Wes Bell said.

The Spoofhounds added touchdowns in the second quarter, then the third quarter, which gave them a 42-0 lead with both coaches agreeing to a running clock throughout the fourth quarter.

With the loss, the Dragons remain winless in Midland Empire Conference play. They head on the road to face Savannah Friday, who comes into the game undefeated with their latest win coming in a 52-22 rout of Benton. With former King City High School coach Anthony Hays at the helm the Savannah Savages seem to have rebounded from a 4-7, 2021 campaign. The Savages demolished Cameron last season, with junior running back Cade Chappell rushing for nearly 350 yards. They opened the postseason with a 31-13 victory over Benton, but fell to Chillicothe 42-0 in round two. Although taking a tough loss last Friday, and eying another tough opponent this Friday, Bell feels facing top-tier talent is good for his team. Heading into this season, Bell had no illusions of grander and approached this season with the mentality that rebuilding the Dragons would be a multi-year process.

“We have a hard time doing the little things, let alone competing with the big boys. We’re getting there. We did some good things tonight. I thought we got a pretty good drive going. It was against their younger kids, but I’m basically starting a JV every Friday night,” Bell said.

Kickoff for Friday’s game against Savannah is set for 7 p.m.