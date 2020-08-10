Is this the end of the Cameron Crazies?

The Cameron High School Crazies, CHS student-athlete fan section, may have to wait until next school year before returning to the grandstands.

With the start of the fall sports season just a few weeks away, and the COVID-19 pandemic entering its second wave, Cameron High School Athletic Program Co-Director Matt Wenck announced seating for games will be limited to just athletes' parents and immediate relatives.

“[Seating] is going to be limited. We are going to only allow immediate family into the games,” He said. “Our team and the opposing team (crowds), will consist only of parents and grand parents for right now. We’re going to have to social distance, of course, with seating arrangements and family members are going to have to sit with their families. We will do the same thing with volleyball games and softball games.”

