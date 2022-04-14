Home / Home
Cameron senior Christina Filley signs her national letter of intent to wrestle for Lindenwood University last Thursday.

Filley signs letter to wrestle for Lindenwood

Thu, 04/14/2022 - 1:51pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Cameron High School senior wrestler Christina Filley will take her talents to Lindenwood University next fall.

Filley, a two-time state qualifier, will trade in her CHS black and gold for LU blue and gold next fall after signing her national letter of intent with the St. Charles based university during a ceremony last Friday. 

“It’s reassuring to know people still had interest in me as a wrestler. Even after knowing I don’t have a knee. I’m kind of scared because of the risk of tearing it, but I think I’ll be good and I have part of my college paid for,” Filley said.

