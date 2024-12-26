GAGE JONES WINS 150TH INDIVIDUAL MATCH...STAYS CHILL ABOUT IT

CAMERON’S JONES WINS 150TH CAREER MATCH…HAVING FUN THE PRIORITY

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Say the name “Gage Jones” in the MEC or in Northwestern Missouri you think of a long, lean running back who can take it to the house if he gets to the edge and you haven’t contained him.

If it’s in the winter months, that name creates a shudder among wrestlers in the state at thew 175-pound weight range, and a sigh of relief that he didn’t hang in there at 157, where he took two 4th place finishes the last two years.

It’s noteworthy that when Jones won his 150th individual match as a high school wrestler last week, people celebrated it, but he really hadn’t been keeping track.

“I couldn’t tell you what my individual record of wins and losses is because I just don’t pay much attention to that,” Jones said. “I wrestle because I’ve gotten pretty good at it, and have a lot of fun doing it.”

“Fun” is the operative word here.

Jones is like every wrestler who ever walked the face of the earth, admitting that he “hates practice, it sucks and it’s hard work, but the practice is where you get better so you can go out and whoop up on people at meet time.”

The jump in weight class was a bit of an eyebrow-raiser for those who follow line-ups, but the reason for doing it was simple.

“I weigh between 180 and 185 pounds and had cut really hard the last two years,” Jones said. ”I didn’t want to do that again.”

No problem. Being able to wrestle at his actual prime athletic weight, with his strength and quickness makes him a real handful…that is, if opponents can get a hand on him.

That’s only happened twice this year against wrestlers from the KCK metro. Otherwise, in all but one match, Jones has ended matches early with opponents staring off to the lights in the ceiling.

Just for fun, given the number of pinfalls Coach Phillip Limb’s wrestlers are racking up this year, a sign should be mounted at the very center of the ceiling above the center mat.

It would read, “If you can read this, you are being pinned…”

Jones says that he has gotten some football interest from Culver Stockton, Graceland, and Southwest Baptist at Bolivar. He hasn’t heard as much from wrestling programs.

“There just aren’t as many wrestling scholarships out there,” Jones said, noting the truth that college wrestling unless it’s at Iowa, Penn State, or Oklahoma State isn’t a revenue-producing sport.

That creates a home only for the best of the best.

His reaction to that?

“I’ve always wrestled to have fun, to be with my teammates, and to compete,” Jones said. “I know that’s going to end eventually.

Saying he is unsure, at best, about what he wants to do after graduation, he is open to anything but indicates some interest in the trades in some way, shape, or form, indicating an interest in working with his hands.

Figure that. A wrestler who is good with his hands.

Jones is a pleasant, entertaining young man who is very laid back, and very much a man of “the now”, taking life as it comes, having fun, and not taking any of it too seriously.

Young athletes wishing to be good at your sport, take note.

Keep it fun first, work hard, and then go whoop up on the competition.

Gage Jones is the example that illustrates the point.