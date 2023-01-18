Hammond buzzer-beater sinks Lathrop 66-63 in OT

LATHROP — A game-winning 3-pointer in overtime by Cameron High School senior forward Graden Hammond settled a county rivalry with the Cameron Dragons defeating the Lathrop Mules 66-63 Monday night.

Wearing a knew-it-all-along smirk, Hammond kept his hands raised as the buzzer rang, then gave way to the cheers of a crowd of Cameron onlookers as his teammates surrounded him in celebration.

“I had been feeling my shot all night. Coach Chris has been helping me in practice. I’m finally starting to get it. I got lucky, and it went in … It’s amazing. Whenever you go out there, and your teammates are getting frustrated, you have to help them out and not be selfish. We played a really good team game tonight,” Hammond said.

Lathrop threw down the gauntlet early, jumping out to an early lead on three consecutive flawless possessions. Cameron rallied back on a pair of consecutive 3-pointers by Hammond. Senior guard Thomas Robinson, who scored a team-leading 21 points, then picked up 3 points the hard way on a contested drive and successful free-throw. Both teams matched each other point-for-point, going into halftime tied 23-23.

Lathrop pulled away, leading 38-34 by the end of the third quarter, before CHS senior guard Daylin Cruickshank went on a 7-point tear off with a 3-pointer and a pair of drives to the basket. Already having four fouls, and putting Lathrop in the bonus only moments earlier, midway through the fourth quarter seemed a turning point in favor of the Mules. Cruickshank fouled out on an offensive charge call, then CHS coach Mark Gordon received a technical while protesting the call. Lathrop could not take advantage, and senior guard T.J. Best tied the game 50-50 after picking up 3 the hard way on a contested drive.

Best’s fearlessness paid off in overtime. Despite having four fouls, and seeing Cruickshank receive an early night on the aforementioned charge call, Best continued driving to the basket. Two consecutive drives led to two consecutive trips to the free-throw line, allowing the Dragons to stay in contention and eventually set up Hammond’s game-winning shot.

“I just had to calm myself down, and not let the intensity, and the scrappiness of the game get to me. I had my coaches helping me stay calm and my teammates helping me stay calm. That always helps,” Best said.