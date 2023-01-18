Hedgpeth, Brewer take gold at Sam Martin Invitational

PLATTSBURG — Cameron High School wrestlers Hollie Hedgpeth and Justice Brewer continue building momentum ahead of this weekend’s Midland Empire Conference Tournament in St. Joseph.

Heavyweight Hedgpeth and 155-pounder Brewer each cruised to victory Monday, withHedgpeth’s early first period pin of Sarah Huffman - ranked third by Missouri Wrestling - of Versailles (21-5) in a seemingly statement making match.

“It was pretty good to see her again and get a feel for more people I’m going to see at state and district-wise. I get a feel for what I’m looking for the rest of the season,” Hedgpeth said.

Not one of Hedgpeth’s opponents made it out of the first round against the three-time state qualifier. Similar to Hedgpeth, Brewer had a nearly impressive run. She also ran through the majority of her opponents with first-round pins until the championship, who lasted 11 seconds into the second round before being pinned.

“I’m definitely getting back into the rhythm of things. It feels good to get some wins. It’s definitely good to compete against girls you’re going to see at districts,” Brewer said.

As for the remaining Lady Dragons, senior 145 Abbi Burnette took fourth, sophomore 110 Skye Mallen took fourth, freshman 115 Taryn Hearn took fourth, freshman 190 Victoria Polley (16-17) finished fifth. Senior lightweight Veronica Bailey took seventh and freshman 135 Delaney Jobe took ninth.

The Lady Dragons return to the mat Saturday for the MEC tournament, then wrap up the regular season next Thursday on the road against Oak Grove.

“The girls are getting better. The girls that are first-year kids are getting better. I’ve seen a lot of progress. Hopefully, we can get a few down to state and get some medals down there,” Coach Phil Limb said.